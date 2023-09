BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, and Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov informed his colleague about local anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Yashar Guler said that Türkiye today, as always, is supporting Azerbaijan.