Azerbaijani Ombudsperson discusses ongoing Armenian mine terrorism with EU Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. A telephone conversation was held between Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva and European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the issue of Armenia's mine terror against Azerbaijan during the phone conversation.

The Ombudswoman called on the EU representative to comment on the events of September 19.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on the spot.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on the spot.