Chronicles of Victory: October 7, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 12th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Euronews and CNN-Turk TV channels.

- Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, an operational meeting was held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense.

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XXIII Eurasian Economic Summit.

- Armenia bombarded the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with cluster-type missiles.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that as a result of artillery strikes on the Armenian Armed Forces, the command and observation post of the defense of the 5th regiment of the Armenian army was disabled, many were killed and wounded. An artillery strike knocked out 1 tank and 3 artillery installations of the Armenian Armed Forces. The ministry also shared a video of the Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- Armenian Armed Forces fired at the villages of Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry published a list of the destroyedmilitary equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces, and also shared footage of its destruction.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video of the Shaybay village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage of the military equipment abandoned by the Armenian servicemen.

- Another UAV of Armenia was destroyed.

- As a result of fire from Azerbaijani troops, about 10 tanks, six D-20 cannons, one "Akatsiya" self-propelled artillery unit, about 30 vehicles, and a large number of Armenian manpower were destroyed. A group of soldiers from units located in the defensive areas of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian Armed Forces, leaving their combat positions without permission, deserted.