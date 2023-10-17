Names of Azerbaijani policemen and soldiers slaughtered in Meshali village revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The names of Azerbaijani policemen and servicemen killed by Armenians for helping to free civilians from encirclement in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district have been announced, Trend reports.

This is stated in the indictment on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan.

Junior sergeants from Aghdam district police department (former police) - Rustamov Hidayat (born in 1970) and Aghayev Faig (born in 1969) were sent to Meshali police department on December 23, 1991, to help civilians who were surrounded, as well as servicemen of military unit No. 701 (former 18110) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Lieutenant Eyyubov Kamil (born in 1964), Private Gonagov Musal (born in 1961), and Azimov Tahir (born in 1961), who were later killed by Vagif Khachatryan and other members of Armenian military formations.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.