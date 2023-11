BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan's alleged preparation for war, Trend reports.

"I am not familiar with such statements from Azerbaijan at the state level. We have heard entirely different statements from the leadership of Azerbaijan, that specifically talks about completing one stage and the need to be ready for concluding a peace agreement," he said.

