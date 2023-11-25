Three years pass since liberation of Kalbajar from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Three years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia was forced to sign an act of surrender and leave the territory. In accordance with the tripartite Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces left the Kalbajar district on November 25. Thus, 147 settlements were liberated from occupation, including the city of Kalbajar.

In the very first days of the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani army liberated the strategic heights of Kalbajar from occupation, which made it possible to control the transport and communication infrastructure of the Armenians.

Like other territories liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as a result of a glorious victory, life is also returning to Kalbajar.