France withdraws bid for holding World Expo 2025

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

France has withdrawn its bid for holding the World Expo 2025, an exhibition, the application for holding of which was filed by Azerbaijan as well, Deutsche Welle reported quoting the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

Financial circumstances were the main reason for the bid’s withdrawal, reads the letter of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to the organizing committee of the exhibition.

After France’s refusal to hold the World Expo 2025, three countries – Azerbaijan, Russia and Japan claim the right to hold the exhibition. The winner will be announced in November 2018.

