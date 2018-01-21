France withdraws bid for holding World Expo 2025

21 January 2018 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

France has withdrawn its bid for holding the World Expo 2025, an exhibition, the application for holding of which was filed by Azerbaijan as well, Deutsche Welle reported quoting the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

Financial circumstances were the main reason for the bid’s withdrawal, reads the letter of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to the organizing committee of the exhibition.

After France’s refusal to hold the World Expo 2025, three countries – Azerbaijan, Russia and Japan claim the right to hold the exhibition. The winner will be announced in November 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Experts consider it possible to build bridge linking Britain, France
Other News 20 January 06:10
Macron pledges to modernize France's nuclear deterrent forces
Other News 19 January 22:23
Azerbaijani FM meets diplomatic adviser of French president
Politics 17 January 19:27
Britain, France to sign new immigration treaty during Macron visit
Europe 17 January 16:46
Macron adviser: France would 'look with kindess' on UK Brexit change of mind
Europe 17 January 13:56
Azerbaijan, France discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 23:33
Azerbaijani FM due in France
Politics 15 January 18:25
French finance minister: Euro zone must make first reforms by 2019
Europe 15 January 15:35
French finance minister pledges 'no new taxes' under Macron
Other News 12 January 14:38
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Call out Iran but keep nuclear deal, Germany says to U.S.
Nuclear Program 11 January 16:45
Britain, France, Germany plead for U.S. to preserve Iran deal
Nuclear Program 11 January 16:42
Macron says China will finalize order for 184 Airbus planes soon
Other News 10 January 10:42
France's Macron says EU needs coordinated stance on Chinese trade
Other News 9 January 16:14
Macron urges China, EU to avoid pitfalls of protectionism
Other News 9 January 14:17
Turkey to import meat from France
Economy news 8 January 11:11
Hurricane Eleanor death toll rises to 6 in France
Other News 8 January 06:15
Trump, Macron discuss North Korea, Iran
World 8 January 03:13