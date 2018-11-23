Azercell's awareness-raising activities continue in Baku & regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Today, most children are afraid to share about injustice, illegal conduct and violence faced in the families or at school and avoid speaking out the problems with their parents and relatives. The studies show that all such experiences prevent children from becoming mature and cause moral and psychological challenges.

Children Hotline Service operating under the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC carries out awareness-raising meetings at secondary schools for 2 years already with the view to eliminate the named problems, support children and assist their parents.

In continuation of its awareness-raising activities in a number of schools of Baku, as well as the regions, the Service organized meetings for hundreds of children, parents and teachers in November. Participants of these meetings held in schools No 135, 24, 212, 45, 263, 83 and Goygol Children and Families Support Center were informed about principles and means of contact of Hotline Service, the criteria of psychological, social and legal aid. It was highlighted that, children may contact the Service in case of interpersonal relations, psychological support, miscommunication with family members, peers or school-mates, loneliness, fear about love, loss of relatives, psychological, physical and sexual violence, exam stress, escape from home, concern about future, early marriage, use of harmful substances, HIV/AIDS infection threat, as well as any kinds of illegality. At the end of the meeting, the informative leaflets of Hotline Service were distributed to the children.

Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service established in 2010 in Baku with Azercell’s support, aims to carry children facing violence in the families, problems with age-mates and are in need of psychological and moral assistance, to help them in problem-solving and social integration. Notably, confidentiality is the vital principle of the Service which involves a group of qualified psychologists, lawyers and social workers. The appeals are referred to a related organization only upon necessity and consent by children or their parents.

