AzerTelecom starts implementation of Trans-Caspian backbone project

AzerTelecom - the backbone Internet provider which connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network starts the implementation of the project that envisages laying of fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

This project, being a part of the Trans-Caspian backbone project implemented by AzerTelecom LLC within the framework of the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program aimed at transforming Azerbaijan into a Regional Digital Hub.

For this purpose, AzerTelecom from Azerbaijani side, Transtelecom and KazTransCom companies of Kazakhstan have established a Consortium and formed a Joint Working Group in connection with laying of the Trans-Caspian line with the total length of 380-400 km, and a contract was signed for its construction.

For the purpose of project implementation, an intergovernmental agreement “On organization of activities by communication operators of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in relation to the joint construction of fiber optic transmission lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route, their ownership, and use” has been signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and this agreement has already been approved by the state of Azerbaijan.

“McKinsey and Company”, “Detecon”, “Axiom”, “DLA Piper”, “Huawei”, “PwC” and other leading international consulting and telecommunications companies have been involved in participation in this strategically important project as well.

The laying of a Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line is part of the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” (ADH) program implemented by AzerTelecom. The laying of a Trans-Caspian line within the framework of the mentioned program will contribute to the creation of a digital corridor between Europe and Asia passing through Azerbaijan and will turn Azerbaijan into a Digital Hub along with its current status of the region's Energy and Transportation Center.

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line will play an important role in the development of the region's fiber-optic cable infrastructure, providing high-speed Internet connectivity and advanced digital services to the Caucasus, the Middle East, Central and South Asia as well as other surrounding regions.

The implementation of this project will also contribute to the "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) project initiated by China and turn Azerbaijan into a telecommunication corridor of the "Belt and Road Initiative" project.

Transformation of Azerbaijan into a Digital Hub means the raising of the telecommunication ecosystem of our country to the world standards and becoming a transit country and a Digital Hub for the internet provision in Central and South Asia, Middle East as well as in other surrounding regions. This also means that Azerbaijan will have a central position in the network of fiber-optic backbone infrastructure from the European countries to China.

With the transformation of Azerbaijan into a Digital Hub, Baku will be added to the world's web map, along with London, Frankfurt, Sofia, Istanbul, Moscow, Amsterdam, and Dubai. The project will bring global digital-service providers (Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Google, Facebook, Netflix, etc.) to Azerbaijan, ensure cyber-security of our country, create new jobs, and develop small and medium-sized businesses and provide access to Internet and digital services for 1.8 billion people (1/4 of the world's population) living in Caucasus, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and other surrounding regions as well as contribute to the export of a variety of digital services to the mentioned regions under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

AzerTelecom is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan. The company was founded in 2008 and is the subsidiary of the country’s first mobile operator - Bakcell.

AzerTelecom has a diversified and durable fiber-optic cable network covering all major cities and towns in the country. AzerTelecom's international network is integrated into all major telecommunication hubs around the world. The company provides services such as wholesale internet, dedicated channel services, transportation on mobile networks, international transit, DDoS attack protection, VPN, Data Center services, SIP Telephony, and other telecommunications services.

