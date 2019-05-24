Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in men's individual named in Baku

24 May 2019 20:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in the men's individual junior program have been determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The best result was achieved by the gymnast from Russia Anton Kolobov (20.850 points).

The finalists also include Daniel Tavoc (Romania, 20.450 points), Rui Cansado (Portugal, 20.450 points), Miquel Mane Gabarro (Spain, 20.350 points), Leonard-Marian Manta (Romania, 20.150 points), Damir Manafov (Russia, 20.100 points), Andrea Colnago (Italy, 19.750 points) and Ahmet Meric Turmamis (19.500 points).

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

