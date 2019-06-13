Azerbaijan eyes to increase number of shuttle buses running to Yanardag Reserve

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency will appeal to Baku Transport Agency regarding an increase in the number of shuttle buses running to Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve, spokesman for the Agency Kanan Guluzade told reporters in Baku during a media tour to the Yanardag Reserve, Trend reports on June 13.

“The buses are already running to the Yanardag Reserve,” he added. “But we will appeal to Baku Transport Agency for the modern buses to run along this route and their number to be increased.”

Guluzade reminded that “Baku City Tour” buses run from the “Government House” to “Yanardag” and “Ateshgah” (The Temple of Eternal Fire).

He also added that a medical center will be created in the Yanardag Reserve.

The Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve opened on June 12 after the overhaul. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

