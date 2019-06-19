Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey to increase in 2019 (Exclusive)

19 June 2019 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey is expected to increase in 2019, Turkish Ambassador in Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend.

The ambassador stressed that the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey is growing every year.

He said that this year an increase in the number of tourists is expected not only from Azerbaijan, but also from other countries, especially from Russia.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, in 2018, 858,500 Azerbaijani tourists visited the country, which is 12.15 percent more compared to 2017. Azerbaijanis made up 2.17 percent of tourists who visited Turkey last year.

In 2018, 39,468,492 foreign citizens visited Turkey, 5,986,184 of whom were Russians.

