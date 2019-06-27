Azerbaijani female wrestlers ready for 2-nd European Games in Minsk

27 June 2019 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Female wrestlers will join the competitions at the 2nd European Games in Minsk today, on June 27, Trend reports.

Representative of Azerbaijan Mariya Stadnik will begin her performance in the quarter finals.

Today, representatives of the Azerbaijani team will also perform in skeet shooting, badminton, artistic gymnastics, as well as rowing kayaks and canoes.

The Azerbaijani team ranks 17th with one gold, four silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2nd European Games are held in Minsk, where Azerbaijan is represented by 82 athletes.

The first European Games took place in 2015 in Baku.

