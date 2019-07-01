43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku (PHOTO)

1 July 2019 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku, Trend reports.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List will be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions will be held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexican representative: Azerbaijan - one of most important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Declaration of 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee to be adopted in Baku
Politics 11:04
Mammadyarov meets with the Director-General of UNESCO
Politics 00:16
UNESCO Director-General visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve (PHOTO)
Society 30 June 19:55
Azerbaijan elected to intergovernmental committee of UNESCO (PHOTO)
Politics 10 June 11:39
Azerbaijan puts forward its candidacy to UNESCO committee
Politics 7 June 09:10
Latest
Mexican representative: Azerbaijan - one of most important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Cost of TANAP turns out to be below $7B
Oil&Gas 12:41
Actual amount of FDI development in Uzbekistan increase by 2.4 times
Economy 12:33
EU gas output down by 8%
Oil&Gas 12:32
TANAP ready for gas supplies to Europe from July 1 (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:20
Construction work on Tengiz field of Kazakhstan suspended
Oil&Gas 12:17
Asia's factories falter in June, trade truce fails to brighten outlook
World 12:17
Hunger strike continues in front of Georgian Parliament building
Georgia 12:04
Rosatom begins second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:57