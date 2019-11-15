26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics underway in Sumgait

15 November 2019 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are being held in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex on Nov. 15, Trend reports.

In the women's artistic gymnastics competitions, the athletes are performing in the age categories of "babies" (7-8 years old), "children" (9-10 years old), "pre-juniors" (11-12 years old) and "juniors" (13-15 years old).

In the men's artistic gymnastics competitions, the athletes are performing in the age categories of "kids" (7 years old), "babies" (8-9 years old), "children" (10-11 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-13 years old), "juniors" (14-17 years old) and "seniors" (18 years old and older)

The 26th Azerbaijan and Open Baku Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, as well as the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be held at the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex on Nov. 16.

Along with athletes from Baku’s gymnastics clubs, the athletes from Sumgait, Balakan and Shabran are competing for the medals.

