Azerbaijan prepares MoU with India on environmental protection

21 November 2019 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan has prepared a memorandum of understanding on environmental protection issues with India, Novruz Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of ecology and natural resources, said at a meeting in Baku with business delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Trend reports Nov. 21.

Guliyev noted that the memorandum was prepared as part of the India-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission and is under consideration by the Indian side.

Commenting on relations between Azerbaijan and India, the deputy minister noted that they are based on deep historical roots and good traditions.

“India was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence,” Guliyev said. “The year 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and India. Over the years, our countries have been developing rapidly and provided great opportunities for expanding this cooperation.”

The deputy minister expressed hope that such business dialogues will stimulate entrepreneurs of the two countries to more active cooperation and lead to successful results.

Guliyev also emphasized that the agreement signed on April 11, 2007 in Baku on the establishment of the India-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation plays an important role in the development of relations between the countries.

To date, five commission meetings have been held.

