Russian plane makes emergency landing in Baku

21 December 2019 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

The Russian Azur Air’s passenger plane that flew from India’s Goa state to Russia’s capital Moscow made an emergency landing in Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

“The plane requested the emergency landing at our airport for technical reasons,” the airport said. “The plane successfully landed at our airport at 11:05 (GMT+4).”

“All passengers are currently accommodated at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport,” the airport said. “They will be provided with food and drinks.”

In accordance with the available information, another plane will fly to take these passengers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International Crisis Group urges for fast action to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Pre-election campaign within municipal elections to complete in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:45
Uzbekistan to launch rail transportation to Azerbaijan, Georgia
Transport 11:52
Submission of documents for parliamentary candidates’ registration starts in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:48
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 10:47
Latest
Turkmen Gas Concern announces tender to buy services to intensify oil, gas production
Business 14:17
Volume of financial services in Uzbekistan increasing
Finance 13:40
Italy will not pour more taxpayer money into Alitalia
Europe 13:40
Two Georgian banks complete trading positively on London Stock Exchange
Finance 13:31
Illegal settlements in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories complicate any eventual discussions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:16
Iran discloses volume of carpets exported from Markazi province
Business 13:04
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy ultrasonic instruments
Tenders 12:59
International Crisis Group urges for fast action to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Pre-election campaign within municipal elections to complete in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:45