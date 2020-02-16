Chinese gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup individual trampoline program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

China's Lei Gao, having scored 61.585 points, showed the best result and thus, tanked first in the individual men's trampoline program at the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling held in Baku, Trend reports.

Belarusian gymnast Ivan Litvinovich ranked second with 61.360 points, while another Chinese gymnast Dong Dong grabbed the bronze with 60.260 points.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals on Feb. 16.

The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to proceed to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.