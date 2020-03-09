WHO discloses latest information about coronavirus in world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) disseminated the information related to coronavirus on March 8, Trend reports on March 9.

Over the past day, the first confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in Bulgaria, Costa Rica, the Faroe Islands, French Guinea, the Maldives, Malta, Martinique and Moldova.

The number of confirmed cases of infection:

In the world: 105,586 (3,656 new cases)

In China: 80,859 (46 new cases)

3,100 fatal cases (27 new cases)

Outside of China:

24,727 cases of infection (3,610 new cases)

484 fatal cases (71 new cases)

101 countries / territories (8 new cases)

WHO considers coronavirus risk assessment very high in China regionally and globally.