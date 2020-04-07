Minister: Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will provide benefits to those citizens who are left without work, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev told reporters.

Babayev made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on the execution of the president’s order dated March 19, 2020 "On measures taken to support employment and social welfare of the population", Trend reports.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Azerbaijani government has taken various preventive measures,” the minister said. “The special quarantine regime has been introduced. If people do not follow the rules, the consequences may be deplorable.”

“One billion manat ($588.2 million) was allocated from the budget upon the president’s order and a plan of necessary measures was created,” Babayev said.

“The plan covers four directions and 10 spheres,” the minister said. “Over one million citizens will receive the funds.”

“Some 660,000 people have been registered as hired employees,” the minister said. “These people were not dismissed and were not sent on vacation deliberately. The entrepreneurs performed their duties in good faith.”

“Unfortunately, the number of informally working citizens is unknown,” Babayev said. “Over the past two years, many appeals have been made for the entrepreneurs to pay taxes and benefits and for their employees to work officially. Many entrepreneurs who have not fulfilled these requirements cannot get the funds today.”