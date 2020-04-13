Baku Media Center prepares new video footage within support for fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Taking into account the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world and the relevance of the problem in Azerbaijan, Baku Media Center has prepared new video footage within the center's social responsibility projects, Trend reports referring to Baku Media Center.

The video footage emphasizes the importance of supporting the activity of the representatives of the law enforcement agencies, in particular, the police officers, in ensuring public order, as well as the necessity to comply with the special quarantine regime to reduce the risk of infection and the need to stay at home.