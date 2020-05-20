People arriving in Azerbaijan via charter flights stay in quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Those who arrived in Azerbaijan via charter flights stay quarantined for a certain period, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

"After arriving in the country, the health condition of Azerbaijani citizens who temporarily resided in foreign countries is under control, they stay in the quarantine zones,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added. “After the necessary medical services are rendered to them."