TABIB: Shopping malls planned to be fully closed on weekend in Azerbaijan

Society 3 June 2020 20:25 (UTC+04:00)
TABIB: Shopping malls planned to be fully closed on weekend in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The shopping malls are planned to be fully closed on the weekend in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 3.

“In this regard, citizens may purchase products for two days,” the chairman said. “During these days, it will be allowed to go outside after receiving SMS permission.”

"However, the procedure of getting the permission via SMS will differ from the previous one,” the chairman said. “That is, it will be allowed to go out only in connection with the state of health. The movement of public and private transport is also planned to be fully banned."

Bayramli added that proposals may be considered to reduce working hours on Friday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev
Iran writes to IMO on US threats against oil tankers
Iran writes to IMO on US threats against oil tankers
Loading Bars
Latest
TABIB: If people abide by quarantine regime rules, restrictions not to be further introduced in Azerbaijan Society 20:51
Georgia prepares for peach and nectarine harvesting season Business 20:50
Azerbaijani PM to reveal details related to restrictions Politics 20:39
Volume of deposits in national currency greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 20:35
Activity of Facebook users in Azerbaijan keeps growing ICT 20:34
Operational Headquarters: Going outside may be banned in some Azerbaijani cities Society 20:33
TABIB: Shopping malls planned to be fully closed on weekend in Azerbaijan Society 20:25
Azerbaijan names economy sector with biggest share of credit investments Finance 20:24
Kazakhstan to up its gross agricultural output before year-end Business 20:22
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers:Tightening quarantine regime rules under discussion Society 20:18
Ministry of transport eyes transferring airports of Uzbekistan to foreign investors Transport 19:58
Timeframe for orbiting Turkish satellites Turksat 5A, Turksat 6A announced ICT 19:53
Azerbaijan discloses data on collection of premiums in insurance market in April 2020 Economy 19:37
Bank of Georgia launches campaign to support farmers Finance 19:26
Iran aims to boost export of mineral products Business 19:23
Azerbaijan confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases Society 19:17
Azerbaijani Azexport portal notes growing export orders after softening quarantine regime Business 19:16
Azerbaijan State Tax Service talks concessions made to taxpayers Economy 19:07
Azexport portal talks availability of Facebook Shop in Azerbaijan ICT 18:57
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Aghjabadi (PHOTO) Politics 18:56
Azerbaijani president inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Aghjabadi (PHOTO) Politics 18:53
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to start grain harvest in Aghjabadi Politics 18:52
Export of carpets from Turkey abroad drops two-fold in May 2020 Turkey 18:44
Association of Uzbek textile manufacturers talks about progress of industry Business 18:43
Travel by railway remains suspended in Georgia Transport 18:29
Ambassadors of EU member states interested in reopening tourism sector in Georgia Tourism 18:25
Turkey's export of defense products from January through May 2020 declines Turkey 18:12
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile, copper mines say unaffected Other News 18:08
France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction' Europe 18:07
SOCAR subsidiary starts producing raw material for medical masks fabric Oil&Gas 18:03
Azercell introduces new “Mobile TV” service for kids Economy 18:02
Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S. US 17:59
Investments help Kazakhstan raise agriculture goods processing Finance 17:55
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region growing foreign potatoes Turkmenistan 17:48
Italy may use new Kazakhstan-tested platform to track quarantine compliance ICT 17:48
Azerbaijani president visits military unit in Aghdam Politics 17:43
Baku Stock Exchange pays interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 17:28
Georgia, Estonia discuss cooperation in field of transportation, tourism Tourism 17:27
Agriculture sector digitalization leads to significant money savings in Kazakhstan Business 17:26
Turkey's export of cars abroad from January through May 2020 slips Turkey 17:26
Airlines cut fares to help boost May traffic Other News 17:25
Export of Turkey's export of ready-made clothes down compared to 2019 Turkey 17:25
Georgia expects average cherry crop Business 17:23
Netherlands, Azerbaijan could create train connection Transport 17:21
Azerbaijan developing new alternative energy project Oil&Gas 17:10
Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure for compliance Oil&Gas 17:10
Uzbek textile products in great demand on French market Business 17:10
German bans digital doppelganger passport photos Europe 17:07
Textile industry of Uzbekistan - fastest growing sector of country's economy Business 16:58
Quarantine regime to be strengthened in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city Kazakhstan 16:55
Azerbaijani enterprise starts exporting canned goods to US Business 16:46
EU implements new projects to support vulnerable groups in Georgia Business 16:43
Payments of insurance claims by four Azerbaijani insurers decline Economy 16:36
Export of Turkey's leather products to int'l markets down Turkey 16:26
Azerbaijani Azexport portal talks Facebook Shops integration ICT 16:11
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna decreases its share in Kazatomprom Business 16:09
ADB continues to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its energy mix Oil&Gas 16:09
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy various equipment, spare vehicle parts Tenders 15:57
Turkey's export of wood, furniture abroad from January through May 2020 plummets Turkey 15:48
Coronavirus negatively affects almost all sectors of Georgian economy Business 15:42
Kazakhstan records decrease in money transfer volume Finance 15:38
Oil, gas exploration work to be held throughout Turkey Turkey 15:35
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of pump repair kit Tenders 15:35
Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan may not take place this year Society 15:34
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Insurance Fund talks managing company branding Finance 15:28
Azerbaijan's pomegranate association aims to increase export volumes Business 15:26
BoE says advising banks to prepare for possible no-deal Brexit Europe 15:22
16 insurance companies increase payment of insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 15:22
Belgium to open bars and restaurants but not nightclubs Europe 15:21
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of Tartar branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 15:16
GNERC: Over 20% of business entities provided with internet services in Georgia ICT 15:15
Cargo transshipment through Turkey's Antalya port disclosed Turkey 15:14
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to int'l markets marginally up Turkey 15:12
Exhibition of historical Baku photos opens on Baku boulevard (PHOTO) Society 15:12
Azerbaijani pomegranate association reveals new export targets Business 15:10
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 15:01
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region completing preparations for wheat harvesting Turkmenistan 14:57
Sumgait Technologies Park talks export of aluminum to Central Asia Business 14:53
Cargo transshipment from Greece via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:52
State share of Kafolat Insurance Company sold in Uzbekistan Finance 14:47
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks problematic insurance companies Economy 14:47
Uzbek Ipak Yuli Bank, EBRD increasing their support to entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan Finance 14:34
Uzbek-Korean JV buys sockets, switches via tender Tenders 14:33
Bank loans on rise in Azerbaijan Finance 14:29
Turkey, US trade turnover suffers drop in April 2020 Turkey 14:22
Azerbaijani president opens newly renovated highway (PHOTO) Politics 14:19
Turkmenistan evaluates new varieties of cotton Turkmenistan 14:18
Net revenue of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas plummets in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkish ministry reveals cargo transshipment through local Hopa port Turkey 14:17
Azerbaijani president launches newly renovated 'Tartar' power substation (PHOTO) Politics 14:08
Chamber of Commerce talks problems created by ministries' merger in Iran Business 14:07
Coronavirus body count in Iran surpasses 8,000 Iran 14:00
Kazakh uranium producing company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 13:59
Uzbekneftegaz, LUKOIL to create joint venture to develop fields in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:58
Azerbaijani president attends opening of Tartar Olympic Sports Complex Politics 13:50
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy spare parts for piston pumps via tender Tenders 13:49
Uzbekistan supports local tourism sector Finance 13:47
Demand for land plots in suburbs increases in Georgia Business 13:45
Oil tops $40 for 1st time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery Oil&Gas 13:39
Azerbaijani president inaugurates State Symbols Museum in Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 13:38
All news