Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 29

Trend:

I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers, organized by Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), have completed their work.

Separate closing ceremonies were held for each section of the conference, and winners were announced.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated all the winners and thanked each of the participants in the conference.

The first place in the section Advanced Materials and Polymers of the Conference on Chemistry and Sustainable Development in Chemical Engineering was awarded to Azerbaijani-French University, the second place - to Baku Higher Oil School, and the third place - to Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University.

The first place in the section Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Processes was given to Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University, the second place – to Baku branch of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, and the third place - to Baku Higher Oil School.

The first place in the section Environmental Problems and Biotechnology was awarded to Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University, the second place was given to Baku Higher Oil School, and the third place was shared by Baku Higher Oil School and the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of ANAS.

At the poster presentation, the first place was awarded to Baku Higher Oil School and the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of ANAS, the second and third places were given to Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University.

In addition, Baku Higher Oil School won the first, second and the third places in the section Oil and Gas Engineering of the Conference on Drilling and Renewable Energy Sources. Thus, BHOS students Zhalya Mammadova, Elvin Garashly took the 1st place, Fardin Vatani – the 2nd place, Turkan Aliyeva and Katib Aliyev – the 3rd place.

The first and second places in the section Systems Analysis, Modeling and Data Processing of the Conference on Process Automation and Information Security – 2020 were awarded to Baku Higher Oil School, third place – to ADA University.

Students of Baku Higher Oil School won all top three places in the section Information, Measurement, Mechatronics and Control Systems of this conference. (Khachali Bayramov won the first place, Eyvaz Najafli, Ali Askerov, Rustam Mammadli, Shams Aliyeva took the second place and Farid Khamidov won the third place).

ADA University won the first and second places in the section Industrial Application of Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and Baku Higher Oil School took the third place in this section.

Students and young researchers from about 15 educational institutions in Azerbaijan, including ADA University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University, Baku Engineering University, Khazar University, Sumgait State University, Azerbaijan Technical University, National Aviation Academy, Institute of Control Systems of ANAS and Institute of Information Technology of ANAS, presented theses to the conference. Representatives of Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas and the Management School of Guangdong University of Technology (China) also presented theses to the conference.

Note that the 1st International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers, which were dedicated to the 97th birthday anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, were held at the international level for the first time this year from June 8 to 11.