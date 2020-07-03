Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime

Society 3 July 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved a resolution on additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime related to COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports on July 3.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed
Israel sets new record in daily COVID-19 infections
Israel sets new record in daily COVID-19 infections
Loading Bars
Latest
Russia's Tatneft opens tender for construction, installation work in Turkmenistan Tenders 17:28
Iran's export to Kuwait declines Business 17:24
Oil demand won’t get back to pre-crisis growth trend for some years Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijan confirms 583 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:21
IOM assists Turkmenistan in developing counter-trafficking plan Turkmenistan 17:16
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime Society 17:14
Revenues of Georgian Vannilla Sky decrease Transport 17:11
Transport cooperation between Lithuania, Kazakhstan growing despite COVID-19 pandemic Transport 17:00
Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads Other News 16:55
Azerbaijani president sends letter to US conterpart Politics 16:55
Raw milk prices increase in Georgia Business 16:50
CAERC talks current operational balance of Azerbaijan Commentary 16:47
Georgia building new highways Construction 16:44
Azerbaijan, Indonesia to sign energy memorandum Oil&Gas 16:34
Volume of five-month cargo transshipment from UAE via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16:29
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree on co-op in water resources area Business 16:28
Georgia effectively monitors land borders Transport 16:26
Kazakhstan's export to South Korea decreases Business 16:14
WB to support sustainable development of beef production in Kazakhstan Business 16:12
Data on cargo movement from Greece via Turkish ports announced Turkey 15:44
Turkey's export to D-8 countries drops compared to last year Turkey 15:38
TANAP Natural Gas Transmission Co. sees increase in current assets Oil&Gas 15:36
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB grow Finance 15:34
Thailand's main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals Other News 15:31
Azerbaijan supports entrepreneurs’ existing loan portfolio Finance 15:28
Revenues of TANAP Company up Oil&Gas 15:20
Azerbaijani, Russian experts highlight economic perspectives of North-South strategy Commentary 15:15
Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul Europe 15:12
Volume of cargo shipment from China via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:06
Industrial production surges in Azerbaijan Business 14:48
Uber widens taxi app to Japan's Tokyo but ride-sharing still barred Other News 14:44
Large harvest of potatoes, onions expected in Turkmenistan Business 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 3 Society 14:29
Serbia's capital declares state of emergency over rising COVID-19 cases Europe 14:13
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 14:10
OECD: COVID-19 limiting inflow of investments into Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:10
Kazakhstan Railways to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 14:07
Iran to address debt payment issue of productive units Business 14:00
Shell evacuating its staff from Kazakhstan's Kashagan field Oil&Gas 13:42
Georgia expects rich harvest of wheat, barley Business 13:41
UK-based ITI Capital eyes expanding its product lines in Kazakhstan Business 13:18
EU Delegation to Azerbaijan outlines deliverables for next months Business 13:03
Kazakh Gas Refinery extends tender for pipeline inspection Tenders 13:01
Azerbaijani gas will add to EU-Azerbaijan bilateral trade – Jankauskas Oil&Gas 12:57
Caspian Legal Center expanding its services for Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector Business 12:53
New French PM to be named within hours - Macron's office Europe 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Oil&Gas 12:36
India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China Other News 12:35
German Ambassador praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 Georgia 12:16
Geostat reveals inflation rates in Georgia in June 2020 Business 12:14
French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle Europe 12:13
Azerbaijan, Ukraine highly appreciate cooperation at int'l organizations (PHOTO) Politics 12:11
Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3 Finance 12:10
Uzbek students to be able to study at Turkish military universities Turkey 12:04
Ayan Aliyeva, CEO of A-Level Education Group: “The Foundation program is a 100% guarantee of admission to a range of leading universities around the world” Society 12:00
UNEC employee wins the Special Prize of the International Festival (PHOTO) Society 11:56
Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover down Business 11:54
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 11:35
Georgia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:26
OECD looks to help Turkmenistan simplify creation of businesses Business 11:25
Liquified gas imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 11:19
Number of German companies operating in Kazakhstan increases Business 10:59
Mortgage lending through state line increases in Azerbaijan Finance 10:53
Huseyn Abdullayev, who scored the maximum number of points at the final exams: ‘My biggest dream is to enter Baku Higher Oil School’ Society 10:48
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries Europe 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 3 Finance 10:46
Nissan's China sales grew 4.5% in June Other News 10:43
CPC oil handling down month-on-month at its Marine Terminal Oil&Gas 10:31
Details of five-month cargo shipment via Turkish Rize port announced Turkey 10:15
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's forecast for oil, gas sales in 2020 revealed Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijan's Central Bank ramps up its currency reserves Finance 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 52 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:11
Turkey reveals data on cargo movement via its Hopa port Turkey 10:05
Oil falls as virus resurgence fears weigh on fuel demand recovery Oil&Gas 09:59
Kazakhstan doubles import of Iranian-made goods Business 09:58
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, imported from abroad Other News 09:44
Singapore May retail sales crash 52.1% in record drop Other News 09:44
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Dikili port revealed Turkey 09:43
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia have great opportunities for cooperation in new areas (INTERVIEW) Business 09:37
Inside look at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port's 'green approach' to work Transport 09:33
Kazakh oil services company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 09:33
Spain ready to assist in making linkage with Azerbaijani port Transport 09:04
Daimler to take 10% Farasis stake as part of battery cell pact Business 08:50
Delta amends credit facility to include stricter covenants Transport 08:21
Brazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review ICT 07:35
Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC to open new vistas of prosperity for Pakistan Economy 06:49
UN chief appoints Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa World 06:05
Merkel and von der Leyen push for coronavirus recovery fund, calling for EU solidarity Finance 05:36
Venezuela, EU agree to promote diplomatic contact at highest level Other News 04:48
Omani health minister calls for tightening anti-coronavirus measures Arab World 03:55
174 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast: IOM Other News 03:08
UN chief saddened by enormous loss of life in Myanmar landslide World 02:13
State Department warns top U.S. firms over supply chain risks linked to China's Xinjiang US 01:25
Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services Business 00:36
Alibaba Cloud announces business expansion in Southeast Asia ICT 2 July 23:49
Egypt receives 313 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus amid flight resumption Tourism 2 July 22:55
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days Business 2 July 21:35
Iran to inaugurate more dams, water treatment plants Business 2 July 20:30
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime Society 2 July 19:58
Azerbaijan increases import of Indian products Business 2 July 19:46
All news