Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved a resolution on additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime related to COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports on July 3.
