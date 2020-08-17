Students of Baku Higher Oil School become national finalists of global competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Students of Baku Higher Oil School have become national finalists of the global competition ClimateLaunchPad.

The project Escanergy, developed by students of Process Automation Engineering Department (Ayten Sadirova, Agamirza Fataliyev, Gulai Akperova, Fazil Mammadli), took second place among 10 local projects.

Thus, these students gained the right to participate in the international final of the competition.

The Escanergy project helps reduce energy consumption in escalators. The device is a 3-wheel system that connects two parallel escalators moving in opposite directions. This device, the operation principle of which is based on a fixed locking system, drives the escalator using energy from the mass of passengers of the other escalator.

ClimateLaunchpad is the world's largest cleantech program (clean technology) operating in over 50 countries, and this year more than 2,000 startups are participating in the competition. The program opens up new opportunities for startups and idea authors through its educational structure and scope.

The competition is organized by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology with the financial support of the European Union. Sil Laboratory is the main organizer and official partner of ClimateLaunchpad in Azerbaijan.

At the World Finals, teams selected from each participating country will make presentations before leading European investors and entrepreneurs.

The winning team of the Grand Final will receive € 10,000, while the second and third place teams will receive € 5,000 and € 2,500 respectively.

At the same time, start-up projects that take the top10 places in the world finals will be accepted into the 18-month Climate-KIC Accelerator programme, which turns small ideas into big business.

Within this accelerator program, each project will receive financial support in the amount of € 95,000 in three stages.