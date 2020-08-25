Criminal case against Azerbaijan's ex-ambassador to Serbia transferred to Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has commented on information spread by lawyer Adil Ismayilov about the transfer of criminal case against Eldar Hasanov, a former ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia from the State Security Service to Prosecutor General's Office, Trend reports on August 25.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the fact for Trend.

“Currently, the investigation of the criminal case against Eldar Hasanov is being carried out at the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office,” the press service said.

As earlier reported, a criminal case was raised by the State Security Service in connection with the abuse of power, embezzlement, bribery, and numerous illegal activities causing damage to the interests of the state which are protected by the law.

As part of the criminal investigation, several government officials such as Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Office of Affairs and Chairman of the Tender Commission, Farhad Mollazade as well as Head of the ministry's Consular Department, Faig Bagirov and others are under investigation.

During the criminal investigation, new information was obtained about the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the activities of the ministry. A comprehensive audit of financial and economic activities is planned based on the findings.

As was discovered in the course of financial inspections, solid suspicions arose that Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Eldar Hasanov, misused significant proportion of allocated funds and committed other offenses. Based on the results of the investigation, Hasanov was detained as a suspect.

The investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are underway.