Azerbaijani people celebrating liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced that the Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov. 8.
The Azerbaijani people celebrate this joyful fact with the flags of Azerbaijan in their hands.
