Ganja celebrating Azerbaijan’s historical victory (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Ganja, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
The Azerbaijani people have been celebrating the country's historic victory in the Karabakh war with great enthusiasm since Nov. 10 morning, Trend reports on Nov. 10.
The residents of Ganja city also celebrate Azerbaijan’s victory with great joy.
