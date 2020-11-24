Azerbaijan confirms 1,259 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,646 new COVID-19 cases, 1,259 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 98,927 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 65,734 of them have recovered, and 740 people have died. Currently, 31,999 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,358 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,631,597 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
If we had not created necessary legal framework for resolving conflict, we could have faced problems today - President Aliyev
Many times when I was on line of contact, in trenches, I thought that one day we would return - President of Azerbaijan
I said, Pashinyan, you personally must give us a timetable, you must do it yourself - President Aliyev
We have destroyed enemy in hand-to-hand battle, crossing ravines, forests, mountains, and liberated Shusha - President Aliyev
Victory on battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district without a single shot - President of Azerbaijan
Some int'l organizations did not want to reveal identity of occupier in documents adopted - President Aliyev
We do not depend on anyone, do not depend on any country, on any int'l financial institution - President Aliyev
To those questioning support for Azerbaijan territorial integrity, I suggest they read UNSC resolutions - Former Romanian FM