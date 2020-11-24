Azerbaijan confirms 1,259 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,646 new COVID-19 cases, 1,259 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 98,927 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 65,734 of them have recovered, and 740 people have died. Currently, 31,999 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,358 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,631,597 tests have been conducted so far.