Amin Musayev formerly held hostage by Armenia returns to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Sami Ali - Trend:
Azerbaijani soldier Amin Musayev, who was captured by Armenians, was returned to Azerbaijan, Musayev's relative Nyubar Abadova told Trend.
She said that Amin Musayev is currently in a hospital in Baku. His condition is good.
