Rates for some excisable goods increasing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The rates for some excisable goods are increasing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 26.

This has been outlined in the amendment proposed to be made to the Tax Code.

In accordance with the proposed amendment, excise rates for 1,000 cigarillos (thin cigars) will increase from 31 manat ($18) to 43 manat ($25), for 1,000 pieces of tobacco and tobacco substitutes - from 31 manat ($18) to 35 manat ($20), for liquid for electronic cigarettes - from 20 manat ($11) to 220 manat ($129) per liter.