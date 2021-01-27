Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry grateful to Turkish side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses gratitude to the Turkish side for assistance in delivering Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov's body to his homeland, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters, Trend reports on Jan. 27.

“The body of technician Farman Ismayilov, who died as a result of an attack by sea pirates off the coast of Nigeria, will be handed over to the Prosecutor General's Office,” Abdullayeva added.

"In connection with the incident, the Foreign Ministry sent an official appeal to the Prosecutor General's Office,” the spokesperson added. “The medical examiner will examine the body, after which it will be handed over to the family."

The body of Ismayilov through the support of the Turkish embassy in Gabon was sent via Istanbul- Libreville flight on Jan. 26. The plane arrived in Istanbul on the night from January 26 to January 27 at 03.30 (GMT+3).

Sea pirates attacked "Mozart" ship off the coast of Nigeria on January 23. Fifteen out of 19 crew members were taken hostage but Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov was killed during the attack.