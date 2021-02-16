Baku Higher Oil School’s online art reading competition 'The Homeland is Good' has ended (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

The winners of the online art reading competition 'The Homeland is Good' dedicated to the Great Victory have been announced.

Students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School took part in the competition organized on the ZOOM platform.

22 participants performed poems about patriotism and love.

The winners were selected by a professional jury.

The jury chaired by People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan included People's Artist, our irreplaceable actor Rasim Balayev; People's Artist, famous theater, film and television director Ramiz Hasanoglu; Doctor of Philology, Professor, Honored Journalist Gulu Maharramli and Associate Professor of the English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre of BHOS Kamalya Mehdiyeva.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the aim of the art reading competition is to instill in students a patriotic spirit, convey in the language of poetry the feeling of the Great Victory won in the Patriotic War.

Third-year student of the Information Security Department Farzaliyev Khayal took the first place with the highest jury score (48 points) for the performance of Khayal Mamed Araz's poem "He walked past me and hit my brother".

The second place was taken by Rustamova Sabina Jafar Jabbarli, a second-year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department, who performed the poem "Mother" (47 points).

The third place was taken by four people who scored 46 points each.

Thus, 2nd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Rahimli Gunel, who performed the poem of Jabir Novruz "Love Azerbaijan", 3rd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Dzhabrailova Fidan, who performed the composition of Uluchay Akif, 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Askerzade Nilufer, who performed the verse of Ramiz Rovshan "Glory to the Motherland", graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department Isfandiyarzade Nazpari, who performed the poem of Agshin Evren “Woman of the Edge of Bread”, took the third place.

First-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Mamedova Gulnur, third-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Khashimova Afag, fourth-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Bayramova Nigar, second-year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Hasanzade Sevinj were awarded with incentive prizes.

The winner of the 1st place received 300 AZN, the 2nd place - 200 AZN, the 3rd place - 100 AZN. The winners of 4-10 places were awarded incentive cash prizes.

All the participants received diplomas and participation certificates.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev presented a diploma and an award to the winner of the online art reading competition 'The Homeland is Good' Farzaliyev Khayal.