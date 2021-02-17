Azerbaijan reports 165 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 154 new COVID-19 cases, 165 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,491 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,116 of them have recovered, and 3,187 people have died. Currently, 2,188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,758 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,521,394 tests have been conducted so far.