Azerbaijan confirms 175 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 365 new COVID-19 cases, 175 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 236,012 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,442 of them have recovered, and 3,235 people have died. Currently, 3,335 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,779 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,635,770 tests have been conducted so far.