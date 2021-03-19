Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:10

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to extend the special quarantine regime in the country until 06:00 (GMT+4) on June 1, 2021, Trend reports on Mar.19.

In accordance with the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in the country will be extended until 06:00 June 1, 2021.

Besides, the work of public transport will be suspended on the following dates:

- from 00:00 April 3 to 06:00 April 5;

- from 00:00 April 10 to 06:00 April 12;

- from 00:00 April 17 to 06:00 April 19;

- from 00:00 April 24 to 06:00 April 26;

- from 00:00 May 1 to 06:00 May 3;

- from 00:00 May 8 to 06:00 May 10;

- from 00:00 May 15 to 06:00 May 17;

- from 00:00 May 22 to 06:00 May 24;

- from 00:00 May 29 to 06:00 May 31.