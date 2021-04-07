Baku Higher Oil School to host 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences

Baku Higher Oil School will hold in April this year the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

A conference entitled “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering” will be held from 13 to 16 April 2021. This conference will consist of the following sections: Environmental Problems and Biotechnology; Oil-gas and Petrochemical Processes; Advanced Materials and Polymers; Renewable Energy.

The Conference on Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering will be held from 20 to 22 April 2021. Within the framework of this conference, discussions will be held in the following sections: Well performance, reservoir development and management, production optimization; Well planning and drilling operations improvement; Petroleum exploration and basin analysis; Energy saving in the production and transportation of oil; Analisys of Petroleum Economics efficiency.

A conference entitled “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021” will be held from 27 to 28 April 2021. The program of this conference includes the following sections: Measurement and Control Systems; System Analysis and Modelling; Intelligent Systems and Control; Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics; Image and Signals Processing; Application of Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Industry; Networks and Cloud Computing; Information Security in Industrial Networks; Cybersecurity Issues.

About 300 theses have been presented to the conferences by students and young researchers from local and foreign educational institutions.

It should be noted that for the second year in a row, conferences are held both internationally and online.