Students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of ‘Enactus Azerbaijan Spring School’ project

Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union, together with the “Education” Public Support Association of Youth of Azerbaijan, have implemented the project "Enactus Azerbaijan Spring School".

The project was realized with the financial support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For two days, professional experts conducted trainings on business, marketing, entrepreneurship, motivation and data analytics.

As part of the project "Enactus Azerbaijan Spring School", the "Question-Answer" competition was organized, in which teams from 18 universities of the republic took part.

The team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took first place in the competition, having answered all the questions correctly.

Baku Higher Oil School was represented at the competition by the president of the “Enactus BHOS” team, 4th year student Gunel Huseynli; team members: 3rd year students Mirkazim Agayev, Taliya Mammadhasanzade, Shukran Alizade, 4th year student Fidan Aslanova and MBA student Pakiza Talibli.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Economic University took the second place in the competition. Azerbaijan Medical University, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction took the third place.