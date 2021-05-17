Azerbaijan developing program for transformation of healthcare system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A program for the transformation of the healthcare system is being developed in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on May 17.

"Improvement of the quality of services after the introduction of health insurance and ensuring its availability for citizens depends on the professionalism of the staff and the transformation of the existing health care system into a new one," TABIB said.

The changes must be made throughout the health sector to achieve this goal. In this regard, representatives of TABIB, together with international experts, conduct regular discussions, analysis and work on a program for transforming the healthcare system.

Having started its activity in 2020, TABIB has focused its efforts on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, having a limited number of human resources.

For a period of time exceeding one year, TABIB through the direct state support, took an active part in the treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers wounded in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war and infected with COVID-19.

However, the preparation began for the introduction of new regulatory documents to improve the quality of medical services for protecting public health in medical institutions, handling medical waste, food provision, etc. in connection with the transition to the full compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan since early 2021.

At the same time, over the past 30 years, no normative documents have been adopted on the provision of medical institutions with food.

TABIB has developed "Guidelines for the types of diet in medical institutions", "Instructions for organizing meals in medical institutions", "Guidelines for nutrition during COVID-19 pandemic" and other documents and submitted to the relevant structures for approval since early 2021.

The experience of the countries applying high quality standards in the health care system shows that all spheres of society, state agencies, the private sector and citizens must show solidarity to achieve development in this sphere.