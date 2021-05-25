Azerbaijan to reopen places of worship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
The functioning of places of worship resumes in Azerbaijan from June 10, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
The work of these places will be allowed in accordance with certain restrictions and quarantine rules.
Latest
Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at deeper, more comprehensive relations in media - Media Development Agency