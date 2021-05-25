U.S. Embassy Extends Deadline for Applications for 2021-2023 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism

Society 25 May 2021 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. Embassy Extends Deadline for Applications for 2021-2023 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) extended the deadline for soliciting applications through June 10 for Azerbaijani citizens for a Master’s Degree program in journalism and media management offered by the Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management and taught by instructors from the United States, Georgia and European Union member states. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to strengthen the media in the emerging democratic societies of the South Caucasus.

Five Azerbaijani journalists will be selected for the program, which will be offered over the course of four semesters from September 2021 to June 2023. The students will study in Tbilisi, Georgia from September 2021-December 2022 and will work on their diploma portfolio in Azerbaijan from January-June 2023. Students will be expected to return to Georgia for the defense of a thesis/final project in July 2023. While studying at GIPA, students will have access to computers, audio and video equipment, the Internet, and a journalism library. The program will produce multimedia stories for the student media web page and produce reports for Radio GIPA FM.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques of fact-based, professional reporting and writing for print, online and broadcast media. Coursework also includes management techniques and key knowledge fields, such as economics and the judiciary.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at an oral interview, are required.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of their studies in Georgia to students who demonstrate financial need.

The selection process includes an English-language interview with a joint Azerbaijani-American admissions committee in Baku. The deadline for applications is June 10, 2021.

For more information please contact: Mehdi Huseynguliyev, Recruitment Coordinator, at

[email protected]

[email protected]

Or:

Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management at

Georgian Institute of Public Affairs

Address: 2 Brosse Street, Tbilisi, Georgia

Tel: cell: +995 591 656505 Levan Kurtskhalia

E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

web: www.gipa.ge

Please send your documents to Mehdi Huseynguliyev’s e-mail addresses or deliver them to the U.S. Embassy (111 Azadliq Avenue)

List of documents to be presented for GIPA program:

1. Application Form

2. Reference Letters

3. Statement of Purpose

4. Copies of Degrees

5. Transcripts

6. Copy of ID Card or Passport

GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Application Form link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LbG4xgC2aNNrv1axgjy7O-nvF4N-Kb9h/view?usp=sharing

Additional Information:

The Georgian Institute of Public Affairs was established in 1994 as a non-governmental, non-profit educational institution, raising a cadre of highly trained public servants and journalists to support democratic and market reforms in Caucasus.

Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) was established in 2001 to support the development of independent media in the Caucasus by means of educational and training programs in journalism, communication and media management. The school’s philosophy is that journalists -- well-grounded in skills to report fairly and accurately -- will raise the level of journalism where they practice, and will serve the public by providing truthful information and upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

Since its opening in January 2002, CSJMM’s English-language, regional program graduated more than 200 students with master’s degrees in journalism and media management. In Azerbaijan, CSJMM has graduates, who hold leading positions in the professional media. Overall employment rate is 87%. The graduates today are well-established journalists committed to the principles of fairness, independence, honesty and accuracy in their work for newspapers, television and radio. The biggest employers of Azerbaijani graduates are: Turan, APA, 1News and Report News agencies, Caspian Business News, BBC Monitoring, VOA, Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty’s Azerbaijani and Russian Services.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Shipbuilding orders peak worldwide - UK Clarkson Research Services
Shipbuilding orders peak worldwide - UK Clarkson Research Services
Iran launches new water desalination plants in Bushehr Province
Iran launches new water desalination plants in Bushehr Province
Construction of Turkmenistan’s new carpet factory nearing completion
Construction of Turkmenistan’s new carpet factory nearing completion
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Volume of funds received in Azerbaijan significantly grows in 1Q2021 Finance 18:08
Azerbaijan eyes to expand application of new cotton production technologies Business 17:59
Turkey leads TOP-3 biggest importers of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 17:58
Azerbaijani state budget spending contributed to supporting domestic demand - CBA Finance 17:58
Georgia easing regulations for travelers from number of countries Transport 17:55
California governor highlights record $2 billion wildfire preparedness budget US 17:54
Abu Dhabi’s KIZAD announces plans for green ammonia plant Arab World 17:51
Uzbekistan’s 2020 furniture products export increases twofold Uzbekistan 17:44
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company takes steps to become large holding company Oil&Gas 17:42
U.S. Embassy Extends Deadline for Applications for 2021-2023 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Society 17:42
Co-op between Georgia and Netherlands in agriculture sector up - Dutch Embassy Business 17:37
Number of flights over Iran increases Transport 17:36
Discount Bank posts NIS 147m credit loss recovery Israel 17:32
Cement prices at Uzbek commodity exchange decline despite growth in demand Uzbekistan 17:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with heads of leading think tanks in Austria Politics 17:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips in Iran Finance 17:26
Relations between Azerbaijan, Iran are perhaps at highest level in history of our cooperation - President Aliyev Politics 17:20
In current realities, dev't of transport infrastructure in South Caucasus more important than ever - Russian Deputy PM South Caucasus 17:19
Uzbekistan, EU consider examining issue of resuming energy dialogue Oil&Gas 17:15
Iran to begin vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine in June Politics 17:07
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Croatia-made goods Business 17:07
Belarus’ Belavia continues flights on Nur-Sultan – Minsk route Business 17:06
Azerbaijani embassy to be established in Bosnia-Herzegovina Politics 17:06
1Q2021 volume of fixed capital for Azerbaijan's economy down Finance 17:05
Georgian president congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:03
One month extension agreement with IAEA indicates Iran's goodwill - official Business 17:01
Azerbaijan sees reduction in consumer spending Finance 16:55
Iran's NISOC to implement unique program related to oil extraction Oil&Gas 16:55
Opening of borders positively affects economic situation in Georgia - minister Transport 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 25 Society 16:49
Iran issues loans to certain manufacturing enterprises in Markazi Province Finance 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 284 more COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries Society 16:39
Successful implementation of mobile banking contributes to growth of banking services sales Economy 16:38
Kazakhstan's Altynalmas AK acquires contractor in mining and metals market Business 16:37
State Customs Committee discloses volume of oil exported by Azerbaijan to Russia Oil&Gas 16:35
Iran to sell airline tickets via blockchain platform Business 16:32
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount funds allocated for import of medicines Finance 16:32
1Q2021 balance of funds via Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes disclosed Finance 16:31
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for railroads construction Tenders 16:31
Iran's Free Zones High Council talks special and free economic zones Business 16:27
Iran looks to invest in 'logistics village' in Zagros industrial city, Kermanshah Province Business 16:24
Uzbek leasing company looks for consultant for state share privatization Finance 16:21
Slovakia names latest data on trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 16:19
President of Egypt congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 16:16
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas proposes amendments to terms and conditions of company’s notes Business 16:14
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency down - Central Bank Finance 16:14
New Polish ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed Uzbekistan 16:11
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 16:08
Georgian Krtsanisi Villa Residence implements new dev't project Business 16:07
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from non-oil sector in 2020 exceed forecast Finance 15:56
President Ilham Aliyev best media captain in Azerbaijan today - head of REAL TV Politics 15:55
Investments in Iran's Chabahar Free Zone soar within 5 years Business 15:52
Kazakhstan decreases exports to China amid COVID-19 Business 15:49
State Committee, British Embassy and UNDP discuss co-op prospects for female empowerment in Azerbaijan Economy 15:46
Georgia plans expansion of Telavi airdrome Business 15:43
STAR Refinery named largest industrial enterprise in Turkey’s Aegean region Oil&Gas 15:39
Baku Higher Oil School, Duke University launch training program (PHOTO) Society 15:36
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to co-op with OSCE - FM (PHOTO) Politics 15:34
Construction of gas pipeline at Dengizkul field in Uzbekistan at final stage Oil&Gas 15:32
Georgia spends record high on simplified acquisition procedures Finance 15:31
Azerbaijan's Unicapital talks likelihood of countrywide interest rate decrease Finance 15:21
Russia suggests WHO optimize process of prequalification for COVID vaccines Russia 15:19
Kazakh National Chamber of Entrepreneurs ready to promote dev't of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 15:15
Continuing to support capacity-building in the country Society 15:11
Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing US 15:08
Credit Suisse recovers more assets in suspended Greensill-linked funds Europe 15:06
NEQSOL Holding successfully obtained ISO certificate confirming high level of compliance Society 15:06
Administrator of Government of Canada congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 15:02
Iran to restore production factories in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15:01
Azerbaijan Insurers Association names priorities for local insurance market development strategy Finance 14:57
Names of presidential candidates in Iran announced Politics 14:50
Turkish media widely covers launching of TURKIC.World digital project (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 14:47
Now Azerbaijan and Turkey have single media platform - Media Development Agency CEO Politics 14:47
State Customs Committee discloses volume of oil imported by Czech Republic from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:33
Train traffic in Turkmenistan to be resumed in new directions Transport 14:31
Uzbekistan’s Central bank notes decrease in volume of cash in circulation Finance 14:28
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Russian financial institutions for modernization of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 25 Society 14:13
Georgia sees decrease in average monthly incomes of population Business 14:12
Iran implements plan to increase extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 14:09
SOCAR opens new facilities in Ukraine Oil&Gas 14:00
COVID-19 vaccination passport requirement in Azerbaijan to apply to weddings - official Society 13:48
Azerbaijan mitigating quarantine regime Society 13:39
Iran's PMO intends to increase attraction of private sector's investment Transport 13:37
Kazakhstan talks preferential tariffs' role in facilitating container transport on TRACECA Transport 13:34
Azerbaijan introducing COVID-19 passports Society 13:29
Turkmenistan continues to integrate into international patent system Turkmenistan 13:29
Russian GAZ Group eyes launching vehicle production in Uzbekistan’ Tashkent Transport 13:26
Investments made in Iran's Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Finance 13:25
Iran's NICICO boosts its copper cathode production Business 13:16
Uzbekistan holds industrial fair and co-op exchange for Afghan businessmen Business 13:11
Iranian parliament approves protocol related to Caspian Sea Politics 13:10
Azerbaijan to reopen gyms from June 10 Society 12:57
Uzbekistan, Russia agree on express transportation of vegetables and fruits Transport 12:56
Several reported killed in shooting near Columbus, Ohio US 12:47
Russia to resume flights to Malta, Mexico, and three more countries Russia 12:44
Azerbaijan to reopen places of religious worship Society 12:44
Azerbaijan announces date for reopening large shopping centers Society 12:42
Azerbaijan to resume bus services between regions Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan names athletes to perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Italy (PHOTO) Society 12:35
All news