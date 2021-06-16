Fans preparing to watch Turkey vs Wales football match at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Another football match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium today as part of Euro 2020, Trend reports on June 16.

The football match between the national teams of Turkey and Wales will start at 20:00 (GMT+4).

There is a great interest in the football match of fraternal Turkey in Azerbaijan. Hundreds of fans on the streets of Baku in the soccer uniform of the Turkish national team support the fraternal country. They are already moving towards the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Trend shows photos of the fans:

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

A match between Switzerland and Wales was held in Baku on June 12 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Turkey and Wales take to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.