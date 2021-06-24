Azerbaijan unevils number of citizens vaccinated on June 24
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
Some 66,010 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 36,942 citizens, and the second one to 29,068 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 3,146,350 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,034,554 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,111,796 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
