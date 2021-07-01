Azerbaijani trick riders impress audience at Royal Windsor Horse Show

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Azerbaijani trick riders impressed the audience at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Trend reports with reference to Mail Online.

"Several performers in traditional dress impressed a limited audience of 1,000 spectators gathered to watch the festivities on Wednesday," says the report.

"Riding is a respected tradition in Azerbaijan, which is thought to be one of the first regions globally where horses were domesticated," added the report.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show continues tomorrow. Its final event will be on Sunday, July 4.

