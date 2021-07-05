Dashli island in Caspian Sea - of volcanic origin - Azerbaijani ministry

Society 5 July 2021 13:53 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Dashli island in the Caspian Sea, in which a mud volcano erupted recently, is of volcanic origin, Trend reports on July 5 with reference to the head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Rasim Sattarzade.

“Many mud volcanoes are located in Azerbaijan,” Sattarzade added.

