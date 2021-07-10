Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in June 2021 disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Some 57,636 tourists had arrived in Azerbaijan from June 10 to July 3, 2021, the State Tourism Agency of the country told Trend.
Top ten countries from which tourists entered Azerbaijan:
1. Russia – 22,907 people;
2. Turkey – 15,906 people;
3. Iran – 6,353 people;
4. Georgia – 3,920 people;
5. Ukraine – 1,637 people;
6. Denmark – 1,216 people;
7. UK - 698 people;
8. Belarus - 473 people;
9. Switzerland - 434 people;
10. Germany - 401 people.
Baku hosted four Euro 2020 matches (Wales vs Switzerland, Turkey vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey within group stage and the Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal match), and in this regard, the number of incoming tourists has increased.
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi International Center joins conference on launch of "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica" (PHOTO)
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC
Azerbaijanis in Australia appeal to Green party and Croniment regarding pollution of Okhchuchay river