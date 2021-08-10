Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Some 59,288 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 39,352 citizens, and the second one to 19,936 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,349,035 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,200,107 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,277,935 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.