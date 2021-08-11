Two Israeli Airlines to Start Operating Flights to Baku

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) obtained the necessary permission from the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for the Israeli airlines “Arkia Airlines” and “Israir Airlines” to perform flights in the Tel Aviv - Baku - Tel Aviv direction.

Thus, starting from August 15, “Arkia Airlines” is permitted to operate flights from Tel Aviv to Heydar Aliyev International Airport and back twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Also from 15 August, permission has been granted to “Israir Airlines” to operate flights on the same route on Mondays and Fridays. And starting from August 18, additional flight which will be performed on Wednesdays will be added to the Airline's schedule.

In addition to above mentioned, “AZAL” also operates special flights on the Tel Aviv-Baku-Tel Aviv route twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

According to the decision adopted by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, Israeli citizens can travel to Azerbaijan subject to the provision of:

a certificate proving that a passenger has had a full course of COVID-19 vaccine (COVID-passport), or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19;

a certificate of negative PCR test result for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours before departure.

When entering Azerbaijan by air, Israeli citizens under 18 years old can provide only a certificate of negative PCR test result; no certificates are required for children under the age of one year.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel in this direction must check their right to enter the territory of Israel. The entry requirements for Israel during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-israel

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is available on the Airline's official website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

When traveling from Tel Aviv to Baku, you can take COVID-19 test at any state-accredited clinic or laboratory. It is desirable to have QR code embedded on a certificate with negative PCR test result confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up formalities at the airport.

Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.