Azerbaijan confirms 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,076 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,076 patients have recovered, and 37 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
